Larry David brought his aggressive and brash schtick to a new level when he squeezed Elmo’s face on “The Today Show.”

Following the unplanned invasion of the red puppet’s space, hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked David to apologize from his heart while looking at the camera.

“From where? What organ are you talking about?” David joked before he got serious and delivered a short apology.

“Elmo,” he began half-heartedly — to which the puppet responded, “Larry.”

“I just want to apologize,” the “Curb” star got out before breaking down in laughter.

“Thank you, Larry,” Elmo answered. “Elmo accepts your apology, Larry.”

The comedian tried to ask what Elmo said as if he couldn’t understand him, and the puppet then repeated his words at a louder volume, almost screaming across the room. David then responded in a higher pitch.

“Elmo, you are a sweetheart,” Guthrie said. “Larry, you are not. Have you ever heard that?”

“I’m really sorry,” he said again.

“We can tell that you are,” Guthrie said at the same time Kotb said, “I bet you are.”

Guthrie tried to send the cameras to weatherman Al Roker for his segment, but they ended up waiting for David to walk onto the stage. His squeezing Elmo’s nose and face can be heard in a rubbery noise as Craig Melvin and Kotb gasp in shock and Guthrie jokes, “You love Elmo, don’t you?” to the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” comedian.

“Mr. Larry, Elmo met you before!” the red puppet indignantly said to David as the “Curb” star walked over to a different part of the morning show set.

“Ask permission before you touch people, Larry,” Melvin said.

“Let’s come back to the couch and talk about how you’re feeling,” Elmo added.

Roker just stood there with his hands in his pockets, recovering from the unscripted moment and attempting to get his laughter under control before delivering the weather report.

Guthrie added, “You’ve gone too far this time, Larry.”

“Somebody had to do it,” he said in response.

Elmo appeared on “The Today Show” after the influx of sometimes amusing, sometimes heartbreakingly honest responses to a check-in post on social media earlier this week. The Sesame Street resident asked how everyone was doing, and nobody held back.