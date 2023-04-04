“The Muppets Mayhem,” the latest series based on the beloved characters created by Jim Henson, will premiere all episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 10, Disney announced on Tuesday.

It focuses on The Electric Mayhem Band, led by Dr. Teeth and manic drummer animal, as they try to record their first-ever studio album with the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Lilly Singh).

Adam F. Goldberg of “The Goldbergs” developed, wrote and executive produces with Bill Barretta of “The Muppets” and “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes.

“The Muppets Mayhem” also stars Tahj Mowry as Moog and Saara Chaudry as Hannah, with Anders Holm of “Workaholics” recurring as JJ, a tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora’s ex.

Barretta voices the band’s frontman and keyboard player Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz is sex player Zoot, Eric Jacobson is Animal, Peter Linz is trumpet player Lips, David Rudman voices vocalist and dad guitarist Janice, and Matt Vogel is bass player Floyd Pepper.

The Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber and The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also serve as executive producers. Original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.