Amy Adams is in negotiations to star with “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi’s “Klara and the Sun,” an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Kazuo Ishiguro.

“Klara and the Sun” is the story of Klara (Ortega), an Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a teen named Josie who suffers from a mysterious illness. Klara becomes determined to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and, in the process, learns the power of human love.

Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

“Klara and the Sun” was originally published in March 2021 and debuted on the New York Times’ Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List at No. 3. Ishiguro’s work has been popular with adaptations. In 1993 his book “The Remains of the Day” was brought to the screen by the team of Ismail Merchant and James Ivory and was nominated for eight Academy Awards.

In 2010 director Marck Romanek adapted Ishiguro’s book “Never Let Me Go,” featuring an all-star cast that included Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield.

This is one of the first projects announced for Ortega since she departed the “Scream” franchise in November 2023. According to multiple media reports published at the time, Ortega’s absence from the upcoming “Scream 7” was unrelated to the exit of fellow “Scream” co-star Melissa Barrera. Ortega had informed Spyglass months prior that she did not intend to return.

The actress will next be seen in the Tim Burton sequel to “Beetlejuice,” arriving in theaters in September.