‘FBI’ Showrunner Stepping Down After 6 Seasons

“FBI” showrunner Rick Eid is stepping down from his role after six seasons. The series, which is currently in Season 6, has been renewed by CBS through the 2026-2027 television season.

Eid, who has served in the showrunner role since the series’ debut, will remain an executive producer. In addition, he will continue as showrunner for “Law & Order,” which is currently wrapping up its 23rd season and is picked up for Season 24.

“After six years of running two, or more, shows, and CBS now picking up FBI for three more years, this was the perfect time for me to step back and focus my efforts on running Law & Order and developing new projects,” Eid said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud of FBI, and couldn’t be happier for the cast, crew and producers.”

In addition to “FBI” and “Law & Order,” his other credits with Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment include “Conviction,” “Chicago PD,” “Law & Order: Trial By Jury,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International.”

“Rick has been a core member of the Wolf family for two decades,” Dick Wolf said in a statement. “We thank him for all the work he did on ‘FBI’ to get the series launched and look forward to continuing our creative partnership on ‘Law & Order’ and beyond.”

“FBI,” which averages 9.04 million viewers according to Nielsen, is the No. 4 broadcast series and No. 3 broadcast drama season to date. On Paramount+, the show is among the top 9 most-watched series on a total minutes basis on the service since the start of the CBS season.

On a multi-platform basis, the series delivers 11.7 million Live +35 Day viewers when viewing across linear and streaming (Paramount Plus, CBS TVE (CBS.com/CBS app) is included), an increase of 4% year over year.

“FBI” stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Kane. In addition to Eid and Wolf, the series is executive produced by Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Joe Halpin, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television produce in association with CBS Studios.

Eid is represented by WME.