After nine seasons leading “Chicago Med,” co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider have decided to step down at the end of the current season.

“We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run ‘Chicago Med’ and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television,” the pair said in a statement. “We love ‘Chicago Med’ and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We’ve been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all.”

The series, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf and produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, has averaged more than 10.5 million viewers in its time slot on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

“We’re grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of ‘Chicago Med.’ They helped us give NBC a #1 bonafide hit for almost a decade,” Wolf said in a statement.

The decision to step down comes just weeks after the “Chicago” universe of shows was renewed for the 2024-2025 season.

“Chicago Med” stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Marlyne Barrett, Oliver Platt, Dominic Rains, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell and Sophia Ali.

In addition to “Chicago Med,” the pair’s credits include “The Sopranos,” “Northern Exposure,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Bosch,” “Easy Money,” and “Fantasy Island.” Frolov and Schneider are repped by WME.