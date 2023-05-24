The production company behind “Chicago Med” and fans of the show bid a fond farewell to longtime series star Nick Gehlfuss following the surprise exit of his character, Dr. Will Halstead, in Wednesday’s Season 8 finale.
“We love you, @TheNickGehlfuss. Thank you for 8 years,” Wolf Entertainment tweeted after the NBC show’s Season finale aired.
The episode saw Halstead leaving Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and reuniting with his former fiancee, Natalie, courtesy of a cameo appearance by Torrey DeVitto, who played the character until her exit from the show at the beginning of Season 7.
Wolf Entertainment wasn’t, of course, alone. Fans expressed various feelings, from appreciation, to disbelief, to feeling like the show lost its “heart,” and plenty in between.
“Actually crying I haven’t done this since Otis death,” one fan wrote.
“Literally in tears,” wrote another. “Was not expecting that and I was so sad but so happy to see Natalie.”
“It took me eight years to like him even a bit, but he was the better Halstead in the end. Still, I hope whoever replaces him is super awesome,” another fan said.
See some more reactions below: