The production company behind “Chicago Med” and fans of the show bid a fond farewell to longtime series star Nick Gehlfuss following the surprise exit of his character, Dr. Will Halstead, in Wednesday’s Season 8 finale.

“We love you, @TheNickGehlfuss. Thank you for 8 years,” Wolf Entertainment tweeted after the NBC show’s Season finale aired.

We love you, @TheNickGehlfuss. Thank you for 8 years pic.twitter.com/pEH5xPYipn — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 25, 2023

The episode saw Halstead leaving Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and reuniting with his former fiancee, Natalie, courtesy of a cameo appearance by Torrey DeVitto, who played the character until her exit from the show at the beginning of Season 7.

Wolf Entertainment wasn’t, of course, alone. Fans expressed various feelings, from appreciation, to disbelief, to feeling like the show lost its “heart,” and plenty in between.

“Actually crying I haven’t done this since Otis death,” one fan wrote.

“Literally in tears,” wrote another. “Was not expecting that and I was so sad but so happy to see Natalie.”

“It took me eight years to like him even a bit, but he was the better Halstead in the end. Still, I hope whoever replaces him is super awesome,” another fan said.

See some more reactions below:

Thank you for bringing Will to our screens for 8 years 🙏🏾It’s so bittersweet but I can’t wait to see what I’m store for you in this next chapter after #ChicagoMed 🤍@NBCOneChicago — Danyelミ☆🤞🏾💜 (@_danny0825) May 25, 2023

I kept watching SVU after @Chris_Meloni, kept watching Fire after Jesse Spencer left and PD after @jesseleesoffer left, and kept watching FBI Most Wanted after Julian McMahon left. I’m gonna keep watching Chicago Med even with @TheNickGehlfuss leaving https://t.co/TjG00gEbcu — Justin Wulach/William M. Buttlicker (@OtherBeardedOne) May 25, 2023

Hope to see Nick directing next season. — Rachel Lewis (@raelew77) May 25, 2023

Literally in tears. Was not expecting that and I was so sad but so happy to see Natalie. When someone yelled Will I knew it was Owen and I knew Natalie was gonna be there. ❤️😭😭❤️❤️ — Megan Parrish (@MeganPa09915154) May 25, 2023

Halstead Bros were the heart and soul of the @NBCOneChicago, it won’t be the same. It’s a shame. — El Iván Hernández (@IvHer77) May 25, 2023

Nope not happy that he is leaving he will be missed — irene cadot (@dannysvalentine) May 25, 2023

it took me eight years to like him even a bit, but he was the better Halstead in the end. Still, I hope whoever replaces him is super awesome! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/kFgyQH0KWJ — Barbie Furtado (@BarbieFurtado) May 25, 2023

Actually crying I haven't done this since Otis death https://t.co/HbnXpoOI5H — Kalie🍋 (@Kals___) May 25, 2023

Saying goodbye to BOTH Halstead brothers in one year?! 😭💔 https://t.co/iJbHfYjsQv — Jo ✌🏻❤️✨ (@ChicagoPDFan51) May 25, 2023