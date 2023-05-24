Striking writers are expressing confusion over shifting WGA policies on promoting their projects on social media after the guild clarified that writers may publicize their series or movies on their personal social media platforms while avoiding studio-organized media opportunities.

“[The WGA] reconsidered and it’s OK to post about our shows or movies on social media,” WGA member and “I’m a Virgo” writer Boots Riley tweeted. “From leadership: ‘So the rule is, don’t do promotion at their request, don’t attend premieres, don’t do the FYCs, but you can still talk about your project in your own social media.'”

Riley added that WGA said via Zoom that writers may not participate in interviews that the studio sets up, but are allowed to partake in media opportunities if they’re “set up” by the writer, themselves or the writer’s publicist.

“It’s a little confusing, [to be honest],” Riley added, while comedian and “A Black Lady Sketch Show” creator, showrunner, writer and performer Robin Thede echoed Riley’s concern, tweeting, “It’s so confusing!”

Other stuff like- don't do interviews that the studio sets up, but if you or your publicist set it up- thats ok is what WGA said on a zoom



WGA leadership is “still figuring out the rules,” according to “Gotham Knights” co-creator Natalie Abrams, who clarified Tuesday that writers can “social about our own projects as long as it’s not studio/network coordinated.”

A WGA spokesperson confirmed its message to members on the policy change to TheWrap: “You must refuse promoting a project at a struck company’s request. However, it is not a violation to talk about your projects on your own accord on your own social media.”

A rep also shared that it has also been added to their strike rules FAQ section online.

The policy adjustment comes in the fourth week of the WGA strike amid confusion regarding how WGA members may promote their upcoming projects. The WGA has previously drawn a hard line for its striking members to participate in For Your Consideration (FYC) Emmys events, plainly stating its disallowance in the FAQ, which reads, “You should let the company know you are prohibited from making these promotional appearances about your work until the strike concludes.”

Read on to see more reactions from WGA members following the policy’s announcement:

My strike captain says they’re still figuring out the rules, but we can social about our own projects as long as it’s not studio/network coordinated. So I’m back to tweeting about #CWGothamKnights!! https://t.co/X5avokAhYS — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) May 23, 2023

I think it's great that WGA members can now post about their own work on socials. As a content creator however, I will still be refraining from promoting shows on platform for the duration of the strike because I know studios often rely on us instead of properly funding marketing https://t.co/75luYPDPuI — Clara (@thatclarafied) May 23, 2023

