Tina Turner, the legendary performer whose hits included "Proud Mary," "The Best" and "What's Love Got to Do With It," died Wednesday at age 83 after a long illness.
She started her career as a teen singing with her future husband Ike Turner's band, Kings of Rhythm. Her first recording came in 1958 for the song "Boxtop," where she was credited as Little Ann (her birth name was Anna Mae Bullock). Her collaboration with Turner turned the duo into superstars from the '60s to the '70s. After they split, Turner found solo success in the '80s, and was dubbed "The Queen of Rock n' Roll."
Follow TheWrap through a photo retrospective of Tina Turner's career.
Tina Turner, age 25, poses for a portrait session in 1964.
Tina Turner performs during recording of the Associated Rediffusion Television pop music television show "Ready Steady Go!" at Wembley Television Studios in London in September 1966.
Ike Turner and Tina Turner recording at their studio Bolic Sound with "The Ikettes" on March 5, 1972 in Los Angeles.
Turner would go on to many other notable film roles, including "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdom" (1985). She also provided her own singing voice in the biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It" (1993) with Angela Bassett portraying Tina.
Tina Turner and her costar Elton John during a press conference for the release of the rock group "The Who's" rock opera film "Tommy" in March 7 1975.
Tina Turner and Ike Turner performing with the Ike And Tina Turner Revue for "Don Kirshner's Rock Concert," recorded in Los Angeles and aired in March 1976.
Tina Turner looking red hot as she performs live on stage at Hammersmith Odeon in London during one of her 'Wild Lady of Rock' tour dates in March 1979.
Tina Turner performs on an unspecfied American TV show wearing a button-down and tie inn May 1984 in Los Angeles, California. The big blonde hair would be signature look throughout the decade.
Tina Turner and Lionel Richie showing off their Grammy Awards at the 1985 ceremony. Turner won Record of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal and Best Female Rock Vocal.
"The Queen of Rock" meets Princess Diana backstage at the Prince's Trust charity rock concert at Wembley in June 1986.
Tina Turner belts it out during her Break Every Rule tour in Wembley. She would play a total of seven nights at the Arena from June 11-18, 1987.
Beyonce Knowles and Tina Turner share the stage at the Grammy Awards in 2008.
Tina Turner and her second husband Erwin Bach attend the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary silos opening in Milan, Italy in April 2015. Turner was a huge supporter of the fashion house and would regularly attend Milan Fashion Week.
Tina Turner joins Adrienne Warren during the "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical" in London, England in 2017.
Daniel J. Watts, Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren speak during "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical" opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City in November 2019.