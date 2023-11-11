After a September report of a potential reboot of “The Office” coming from series co-creator Greg Daniels, the man himself is clarifying what that might look like. And it would decidedly not be a reboot.

Speaking to TheWrap in support of his Prime Video series “Upload,” which just finished its third season on Prime Video, Daniels explained that if “The Office” were to return — nothing has been officially set into motion yet — it wouldn’t be a complete do-over of what already happened.

“I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean?” he told TheWrap. “Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.”

He explained that really, what he’d like to do is continue in the universe, similar to the “Star Wars” spinoff shows. But at the same time, Daniels couldn’t place what term he’d actually use for the hypothetical project.

“The notion of maybe something like the way ‘The Mandalorian’ is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject,” he said.

“That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”

For now, Daniels is hoping to continue on with “Upload.” The series creator noted that he’s “super optimistic” about getting renewed for a fourth season and looks forward to getting the opportunity to continue the mystery.

“Upload” is now streaming on Prime Video. “The Office” is streaming in its entirety on Peacock.