The season three finale of Amazon Prime Video’s “Upload” is upon us, and it’s time for the Lakeview crew to go a bit rogue. But before they’re willing to help Nora’s Horizen angel pal Aleesha out, they have some demands.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) recruits Luke (Kevin Bigley), Tinsley (Mackenzie Cardwell) and of course, the ever helpful AI Guy (Owen Daniels) to assist with a “risky” plan — one “that could possibly get you in trouble.” It’s unclear what that plan is, but given Aleesha’s efforts to help Nora (Andy Allo) during her brief imprisonment, hopefully she’s helping once more.

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode in the video above.

That said, both Tinsley and the AI bellhop have some demands. First and foremost, AI Guy wants some jeans.

“I want blue jeans,” he confidently says. “I want to wear them on Fridays. I’ve never worn them before, and they look cool!”

Meanwhile, as AI Guy continues to embrace the joys of becoming (almost) real, Tinsley just wants to stop having to pay to use the bathroom. She’d also like some jeans, but “can’t afford the permit.”

Aleesha quickly explains that these things have always been available, so clearly, Tinsley’s been successfully hazed pretty hard.

The final two episodes of “Upload” premiere on Friday, Nov. 10 on Prime Video. Season 3 is now streaming.