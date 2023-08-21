‘Upload’ Season 3 Brings Double the Robbie Amell, Gets October Premiere

“Upload” Season 3 is now loading, and will be here soon. The Greg Daniels series has officially revealed that it will return to Prime Video this October — and it’s bringing twice as much Robbie Amell.

When last we left Nathan (Amell) and Nora (Andy Allo), they were finally, blissfully together, in the actual real world. With help from Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), Nathan was downloaded into a new body, effectively bringing him back to life — for now.

In the final moments of the Season 2 finale, Nathan’s nose began to bleed, which is typically the first sign that a download is failing, and his head will quite literally explode. So, in Season 3, the show is set to pick back up with Nathan and Nora racing the clock, hoping to save not only Nathan, but everyone who is threatened by Freeyond.

Meanwhile, back in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated, and in a first look image at the series, it appears the two Nathans might end up having a conversation. You can check that out below.

Prime Video

Of course, with a second Nathan in play — one who is apparently available — Ingrid’s “not about to let this second chance at love slip away.”

“Upload” Season 3 will debut its first two episodes on Oct. 20, followed by a weekly drop of two episodes, adding up to eight in total.

The first two seasons of “Upload” are now streaming on Prime Video.