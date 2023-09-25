‘The Office’ Reboot in the Works With Greg Daniels Returning (Report)

A reboot of “The Office” is reportedly in the works from series co-creator Greg Daniels, according to Puck journalist Matthew Belloni.

In his Sunday newsletter about what may happen in the wake of the WGA strike coming to an end, Belloni cautioned that once the ratification of the WGA’s deal with the AMPTP happens there will be a “stampede” that revolves around “every show and movie fighting for the same resources as studios try to salvage their 2024 slates.”

“We’re also about to see a firehose of announcements of projects and castings that have been held back for fear of bad optics or violating guild rules. Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of ‘The Office,’ for instance,” Belloni wrote. “Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal.”

Representatives for Daniels and NBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

This is far from the first time a reboot or spinoff from “The Office” has been proposed. In 2008, a spinoff was announced that revolved around a copy machine breaking and having to be shipped back to Pawnee, Indiana. The spinoff portion of that idea was later scrapped and the resulting series became “Parks and Recreation.” Then 2012 brought with it another spinoff, this time centered around Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute running his bed-and-breakfast beet farm. The series, titled “The Farm,” was later axed. Finally, there was Leslie David Baker’s “Uncle Stan.” Launched as a Kickstarter campaign in 2020, the series was supposed to follow a now-retired Stanley Hudson as he helps his nephew run a flower shop in California.

In the lead-up to Peacock’s launch, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, Bonnie Hammer, who was chairman of direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises at the time, said “It is my hope and goal that we do an ‘Office’ reboot.”

Adapted from the British series of the same name, “The Office” has been hailed as one of the greatest TV series of all-time. Starring Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the series follows a group of disgruntled office workers as they toil through their days and put up with the headaches of middle management. The series is credited as popularizing the docu-comedy style, which would later appear in “Parks and Recreation,” “Modern Family” and “Abbott Elementary.”