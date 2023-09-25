The Writers Guild of America’s announcement that it has reached a potentially strike-ending deal with Hollywood studios was met with cheers by entertainment union members, including the union that it shared picket lines with for months, SAG-AFTRA.

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines,” the actors’ guild said in a statement.

A more barbed statement came from Lindsay Dougherty, Principal Officer of Teamsters Local 399, who praised the WGA for their resilience while swiping at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios in labor talks.

“The militancy of the writers holding the line and hitting the pavement exemplified their unwavering commitment to their core issues,” Dougherty wrote “Their fight has also inspired a renewed solidarity among Hollywood workers that will live long past this bargaining cycle.”

“Solidarity, however, does not come without sacrifice,” she continued. “The antiquated bargaining playbook of the AMPTP caused these negotiations to be intentionally dragged on longer than necessary. Their tactics have left many questioning the function, effectiveness and longevity of this multi-employer bargaining entity.”

On social media, the deal prompted several jokes, including from the parody account Americana on Brand Memes, which posted a picture of white smoke streaming from the Sherman Oaks Galleria, where the negotiations took place at the AMPTP offices.

After 146 Days, white smoke is finally emitting from the Sherman Oaks Galleria signifying that the AMPTP and WGA have reached a tentative agreement! pic.twitter.com/qDUt2qmbee — Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) September 25, 2023

Kay Cannon, a member of the WGA negotiating committee, commemorated the moment by posting a picture of her with the team, which included chief negotiators Ellen Stutzman and committee co-chairs Chris Keyser and David A. Goodman.

The tentative deal was announced on Sunday after marathon negotiations that lasted for five days, with studio CEOs Disney’s Bob Iger, NBCU’s Donna Langley, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav present for the first three days of talks. Negotiations continued through the weekend largely to resolve contract language, with those final touches still continuing as of Sunday evening.

The WGA strike is still officially continuing until the guild authorizes members to return to work, but picket lines will be suspended. The Writers Guild is still encouraging its members to march in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA members on their picket lines, which began on July 14.

See more social media posts on the WGA deal below:

They didn’t break us.

They couldn’t trick us.

They can’t do without us.



We held strong together as one union to demand our fair share.



And that’s why we won.#WGAStrong https://t.co/CE89XWGgc6 — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 25, 2023

Day 146. It gives me great pleasure to say we will NOT be picketing Dancing With The Stars tomorrow! I really can’t wait to watch the premiere on Tuesday, because we did it! We won! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/R7p5aEHq6A — Bill Wolkoff (@flying_lobster) September 25, 2023

THANK YOU TO EVERY MEMBER OF THE WGA AND OUR NEGOTIATING COMMITTEE! I will still be on the picket line with my fellow SAG-AFTRA members to carry this over the finish line but tonight we celebrate! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/0tBY0kHP1O — Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 25, 2023

Very thankful to see a tentative agreement reached in the #wgastrike, and my immediate thought is to thank all the other unions – most especially those in IATSE and the Teamsters – who took it on the chin supporting this fight. — Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) September 25, 2023

Me diving back into work once all the strikes are fully settled 😤 #wgastrong #SAGAFTRAstrong https://t.co/7yCsa5ZpZ7 — † A N I Z † (@AnizAdamAnsari) September 25, 2023

They tried to break us but we showed them we couldn’t be broken.



They tried to turn us against each other and even we we disagreed privately, we held together publicly.



This is a new era. We’re only gonna get stronger from here.#WGAStrong — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) September 25, 2023

Proud of the Writers Guild of America West and East on their fight, tenacity and resolve to achieve a tentative agreement.

As for the #AMPTP, get your asses back to the table.#WGAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrong #HollywoodLaborUnited pic.twitter.com/X0AFrlqLnQ — Lindsay Dougherty (@LindsayD399) September 25, 2023

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, read here.