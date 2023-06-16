Adult Swim Orders ‘Common Side Effects’ From ‘King of the Hill’ Creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels

“King of the Hill” creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are partnering with Adult Swim on a new adult-animated comedy titled “Common Side Effects,” the network announced at Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The upcoming half-hour series is created by Joe Bennet and Steve Hely with Judge and Daniels executive producing. “Common Side Effects” dives into the world’s complicated responses when it’s revealed that the elixir of life does, in fact, exist. The comedy’s gateway into this complex reality are former high school lab partners Marshall and Frances. Together, they stumble upon a conspiracy involving big pharma, the government and a rare mushroom that very well may be the key to curing all the diseases in the world.

“Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now, so we knew immediately that ‘Common Side Effects’ belonged on Adult Swim,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and Boomerang, said in a press release. “Mike, Greg and this entire team have such deep pedigrees in the comedy and animation worlds, and this new series will tackle everything from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry through their unique and hilarious perspectives.”

“From the moment we heard the idea for ‘Common Side Effects’ we knew it was the perfect tone for our animation brand,” Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming for Adult Swim and Max, said. “The series is based on a thought-provoking idea that is totally original and brought to life with complicated, larger than life characters. We look forward to introducing this special show to the world.”

Bennett was named one of Variety’s top 10 animators to watch in 2022, largely due to his short “Scavengers.” His work has also been featured on the FXX anthology series “Cake,” and he’s set to debut a sci-fi animated series titled “Scavengers Reign” for Max. As for Hely, he was a co-executive producer for HBO’s “Veep” and has worked on “American Dad,” “The Office” and “30 Rock.”

Daniels and Judge have primarily collaborated on the Emmy-winning “King of the Hill,” which ran on Fox for 13 seasons. The pair are set to return for a revival of the series, which will go to Hulu. In addition to Daniels and Judge, Bandera president Dustin Davis will serve as an executive producers. “Common Side Effects” will also be produced by Bandera Entertainment.