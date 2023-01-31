‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Lands at Hulu With Original Co-Creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels 

“King of the Hill” is at it again. News dropped Tuesday that Hulu has ordered a reboot of the animated hit series from 20th Television Animation and co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

Signing on as showrunner and executive producer for the revival is Saladin Patterson (“The Wonder Years”).

“King of the Hill,” which originally aired on Fox, became one of the network’s longest-running series. The show premiered in 1997 and ran for 13 seasons before saying farewell in 2010.

After Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast at the 2017 San Francisco Sketchfest and celebrated “King of the Hill’s” 20th anniversary, plans for the revival went into action. Judge first hinted the show could make a return during last year’s Comic-Con saying, “King of the Hill” “has a very good chance of coming back.”

The original voice cast, including Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom, are all set to return to their roles.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

The show will be set on the same foundation as the original, focusing on Hank Hill (Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Najimy), local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Adlon), who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank’s friends – conspiracy theorist Dale (Hardwick), military barber Bill (Root) and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge), along with Peggy’s friends Minh (Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), and Bobby’s friend Connie (Tom) help the Hills navigate a changing world.

Serving alongside Patterson as executive producer is 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis.