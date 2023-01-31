The highly-anticipated second season of “Peacemaker” has been delayed, DC co-CEO James Gunn revealed during a presentation on the upcoming DCU slate that TheWrap attended along with a small group of reporters.

Gunn said that he’s been too busy writing a new “Superman” movie and the upcoming animated DC series “Creature Commandos” and, as a result, “Peacemaker” Season 2 got pushed. But not to worry — a previously announced spinoff based on Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller will help kick off a new era of DCU storytelling.

“Viola is still playing Waller and she has Team Peacemaker in this,” Gunn noted. “This is really a continuation from Peacemaker.”

“Waller” will be written by Christal Henry (“Watchmen”) and Jeremy Carver (“Doom Patrol”) and executive produced by Gunn and Safran.

“Peacemaker,” which was renewed for a second season in February 2022, stars John Cena’s titular character from Gunn’s 2021 feature film “The Suicide Squad.”

Rounding out rest of the main cast is Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of “Peacemaker” Season 1 and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, “Peacemaker” is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.