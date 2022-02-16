“Peacemaker” will return for a second season, HBO Max revealed on Wednesday. “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn will write and direct all episodes for “Peacemaker” Season 2, after writing the entireity of Season 1 and directing the majority of it himself.

The HBO Max series is a continuation of the John Cena character from Gunn’s 2021 R-rated DC film “The Suicide Squad.” The Season 1 finale debuts Thursday, Feb. 17 on HBO Max.

“Creating ‘Peacemaker’ has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” Gunn said in a statement. “To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2!”

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with ‘Peacemaker’,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max. “He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

“I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to ‘Peacemaker’ and the experience of playing this character,” added Cena. “Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”

Gunn is currently in production on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” for Marvel Studios and Disney, with that sequel set for release on May 23, 2023, so he won’t be available to start production on “Peacemaker” Season 2 until his duties are fulfilled on that project. Which means a bit of a wait for “Peacemaker” fans, but given the quality of Season 1, it’ll be well worth it.