peacemaker-john-cena

HBO Max

‘Peacemaker’ Blasts Into the List of Most In-Demand New Shows

by | January 25, 2022 @ 2:35 PM

”The Book of Boba Fett“ and ”Yellowjackets“ continue to lead among all new shows

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming that have premiered in the past 100 days.

HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” jumped into the ranking as the third most in-demand new series with 31.7 times the average series demand. The show dropped its first three episodes on HBO Max on January 13. The series, starring John Cena, is the first TV show in the DC Extended Universe and a spinoff of last summer’s big-screen hit “The Suicide Squad.” HBO Max seems to be trying to replicate the success Disney+ has had with expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universal to originals on its streaming platform.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Jesse Watters Headshot

‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ Debut Is Fox News’ Highest-Rated Telecast in Time Slot in a Year
Promised Land

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Promised Land’ Has a Very Unpromising Debut
Women Directors Oscars 2021 Jane Campion Sian Heder Maggie Gyllenhaal

Oscar Gender Gap Continues: Just 27% of Eligible Features Had a Female Director
biden antitrust

Will Biden’s Antitrust Team Slow the Media Merger Frenzy?
NCIS: Hawai'i

Ratings: Bills-Chiefs OT NFL Barnburner Hands Huge Audience to ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Media Mergers Bounced Back in 2021, Signaling Even More Deals This Year | Charts
Abbott Elementary

How ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Made the Honor Roll in Ratings
Walker

Ratings: CBS Comedies – and The CW’s ‘Walker’ – Hit Season Highs in Total Viewers
jason miller gettr

Why Gettr Is Struggling to Get Traction (or Trump to Sign Up)
squid game netflix

As Netflix’s U.S. Growth Peaks and Stock Tumbles, Will Foreign Subscribers Come to the Rescue?
The Amazing Race

Ratings: ‘The Amazing Race’ Rises, but NBC Finishes First Again With ‘Chicago’ Shows