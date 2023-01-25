HBO Max’s “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” will conclude with their respective fourth seasons, currently streaming on the platform. The live-action DC Comics series are in the middle of their 12-episode installments.

An HBO spokesperson told TheWrap, “While these will be the final seasons of ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol,’ we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings. We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

According to media reports, the decision to the end the series is not related to HBO Max’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s brutal cost-cutting efforts that have included reversals in series renewals, cancellations and pulling programming off the streamer. The news of the superhero shows’ conclusion also comes shortly after the announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be heading up DC Studios. Both programs received good reviews from critics and audiences alike.

“Titans” executive producer Greg Walker said: “I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty nine episodes over the last five plus years. I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”

The statement from “Doom Patrol” EP Jeremy Carver reads: “To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons. Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”

Hailing from Berlanti Productions and WBTV, “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” are remnants of the now-defunct DC Universe. Both made the transition to HBO Max after two seasons. While Berlanti has recently re-upped his massive deal at the studio, the two series are among his other superhero productions, The CW’s “The Flash” and “Stargirl,” in coming to a close.

“Titans” stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, Franka Potente, and Joseph Morgan. It was produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with WBTV. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Walker, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers.

Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade and Michelle Gomez star in “Doom Patrol.” Like “Titans,” it’s produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Carver, Johns, Berlanti, Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.