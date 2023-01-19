‘Gossip Girl’ Canceled at HBO Max; Showrunner Hopes to Find a New Home but Admits ‘Uphill Battle’

“Gossip Girl” has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons, showrunner Josh Safran announced Thursday.

Posting to Instagram, Safran said he hopes to find a new home for the series, but admits it will be an “uphill battle.”

“So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” Safran’s post began. “The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication and love for the project.”

Safran, whose previous credits include “Smash” and “Quantico,” said that his “Gossip Girl” reboot of the saucy 2007 drama was “honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom.”

“We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill bottle [sic], and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.”

Adding that the Season 2-turned-series finale debuts on Thursday, Safran gave a “big thank you to all the GG fans around the world. You’re the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love.”

“Gossip Girl” premiered in 2021 and centered on a new generation of New York private school teens using social media to spread gossip. Set at the same school and featuring some of the same characters several years after the original series, which starred Blake Lively and ran on The CW from 2007–2012, HBO Max’s reboot starred Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah.