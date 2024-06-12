Steve Carell shared in a “Tonight Show” interview that Domhnall Gleeson, star of the upcoming “The Office” spin-off (and well-known for his roles in the “Star Wars” franchise and numerous other films), called Carell for advice before officially signing on to the highly anticipated revival of the classic TV show.

“I know Domhnall Gleeson, who I did ‘The Patient’ with, is going to be one of the leads. I know that for sure,” Carell began his story Monday on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. “He’s an excellent actor. And he actually called me and asked, you know, ‘Should I do this? Is this something… Did you enjoy it?’ I said, ‘Of course.’”

The series was officially announced in May, but apart from a few cast members, there are only a handful of confirmed details — including that it’s set at a newspaper rather than among paper salespeople. Production is set to start in July. Alongside Gleeson, the show will star Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”).

“I don’t know if you know this, it’s going to be all the original cast. I’m in it!” Carell joked, as he did not have many real details to share with Fallon. Getting more serious, he added, “I will be watching, but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that.”

Peacock describes the show in its official logline: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are cocreating the new series, produced by Universal Television. The show is set to debut on Peacock.

Watch Steve Carell’s full “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” interview in the video above.