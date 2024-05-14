Why Steve Carrell Won’t Be In ‘The Office’ Spin-Off

Following the news that Greg Daniels’ “The Office” spin-off has the green light at Peacock, original series star Steve Carrell was quick to rein in any hopes that his character Michael Scott will appear. According to the actor, “there’s really no reason” for him to do so.

Carrell addressed the matter head on at the premiere of his new film “IF,” written directed by fellow “The Office”alum John Krasinski, on Monday night, noting that he’s excited to watch the series as a viewer.

“I will be watching but I will not be showing up,” Carell told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that. But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit.”

The new series, which currently remains untitled, will once again be a mockumentary, set in the same universe as “The Office.” It will see the same documentary crew following the staff of a dying newspaper in the Midwest.

Domhnall Gleeson and “The White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore will the new ensemble cast, though what exactly their roles are in the story remains under wrap. Carrell noted that he’s previously worked with Gleeson, in the 2022 series “The Patient,” saying “he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy, so I think it’ll be great.”

At this point, no actors from “The Office” have confirmed they’ll return for sure, though many have previously said that, should they be asked by Greg Daniels to return, and it makes sense for the story, they’re definitely open to it.

Steve Carell says he definitely won't be showing up in the upcoming reboot of #TheOffice, but he thinks the show will be great pic.twitter.com/2QVdNVuM88 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 13, 2024

