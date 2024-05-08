“The Office” spin-off starring Domhnall Gleeson (“About Time,” “Ex-Machina”) and Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”) has been granted a series order at Peacock.

The mockumentary series, which is currently untitled, will take place in the same universe as “The Office,” with the same documentary crew turning their efforts towards a dying newspaper. Gleeson and Impacciatore will lead an ensemble cast in the new series, which hails from “The Office” adapter Greg Daniels and “Nathan for You” co-creator Michael Koman.

The official logline is as follows: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Production on the new spin-off series is slated to begin in July. A release date for the show has not yet been announced.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of ‘The Office’ aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” NBCUniversal Entertainment scripted content president Lisa Katz said in a Wednesday statement. “In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”

Produced by Universal Television, the spin-off is executive produced by Daniels and Koman alongside Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas.

The prospect of extending “The Office” universe has been in the works for some time, though Daniels told TheWrap in the fall that a reboot wouldn’t likely be the right way to do so.

“I feel like we ended that story beautifully — the characters had closure,” Daniels said at the time. “I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast — the best cast ever in TV — to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.”

Instead, Daniels pointed to “The Mandalorian” as an appealing way to expand the “Star Wars” universe while crafting a new narrative, noting that “The Office” documentary crew could partake in a “documentary about a different subject.”