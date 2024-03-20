‘The Office’ Spin-Off: Greg Daniels Adds ‘Nathan for You’ Cocreator Michael Koman to Development Team

Greg Daniels (“The Office”) and Michael Koman (“Nathan for You”) are potentially coming together to cocreate a new mockumentary series that would be set in “The Office” universe, TheWrap has learned.

The move comes after Daniels opened a development room in early January to explore ideas for a project set in the world of “The Office,” but it will not be a reboot of the NBC comedy. The project, which comes from Universal Television, remains in development and will likely feature all-new “Office”-like characters set in a fresh professional environment.

Daniels previously said he was not interested in a reboot of the show. In November 2023, he told TheWrap, “I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean? Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure.”

“I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever in TV, to do that show,” he added. “So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.”

Instead, he might opt to continue the universe “The Office” exists in. Daniels continued, “The notion of maybe something like the way ‘The Mandalorian’ is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject.”

Daniels added that he wasn’t sure how to describe the idea he had in mind. He explained, “That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”

Just like Daniels, Koman’s writing career beginnings started out at the hit sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live,” though he also used to write for its old competitor “MadTV.” He’s literally all in the family with “The Office,” as his wife is Ellie Kemper, who joined the series in Season 5. Some of Koman’s other work includes “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” and “The Colbert Report.” He also served as the co-executive producer and writer for “Girls5Eva.” Koman is represented by Nelson Davis, LLP and UTA.

The American version of “The Office,” which was created and developed by Daniels and based on the U.K. iteration by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, made its debut on March 24, 2005, and ended after nine seasons on May 16, 2013. The series, which starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and more, chronicled the lives of several staff members working at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

