Greg Daniels Opens Writers Room to Explore ‘The Office’ Update

Greg Daniels, who adapted the BBC series “The Office” for American audiences, has opened a development room with his writers to explore new ideas for the series, TheWrap has learned. Any new series isn’t expected to be a reboot or continuation, but would instead most likely introduce new characters in a new environment that is part of the existing “Office” world.

Daniels previously said he was not interested in a reboot of the show. In November, he told TheWrap, “I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean? Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure.”

“I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show,” he added. “So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.”

Instead, he might opt to continue the universe “The Office” exists in. Daniels continued, “The notion of maybe something like the way ‘The Mandalorian’ is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject.”

Daniels added that he wasn’t sure how to describe the idea he had in mind. He explained, “That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”

In September, Puck journalist Matthew Belloni reported Daniels was at work on a reboot of the series. In an edition of his newsletter, Belloni wrote that the conclusion of the WGA strike would result in “every show and movie fighting for the same resources as studios try to salvage their 2024 slates.”

He added, “We’re also about to see a firehose of announcements of projects and castings that have been held back for fear of bad optics or violating guild rules. Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of ‘The Office,’ for instance.”

Rumors of a sequel or a reboot of “The Office” have followed the show for years. In 2008, a spinoff was announced that would be about a copy machine that had to be shipped to Pawnee, Indiana; the spinoff was canned, but the resulting show became “Parks and Recreation.”

Four years later, Rainn Wilson (as Dwight Schrute) was slated to get his own show that featured his character running a beet farm, but the plans didn’t work out. A version of the premise ran as an episode of “The Office.” In 2020, Leslie David Baker launched a Kickstarter in support of his series “Uncle Stan,” inspired by his “Office” character.

“The Office” debuted on March 24, 2005, and aired on NBC until May 16, 2013. Considered one of the best TV shows of all time, the sitcom remains enormously popular with fans. The Series stars Steve Carell as Michael Scott and follows the highs and lows of a group of unhappy office workers and the managers they work for.

The news was first reported by Deadline.