‘The Old Man’ Season 2 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

Jeff Bridges is finally back for the second season of “The Old Man.”

Season 2 picks up with Bridges’ character Dan Chase and his crew globe-trotting in search of Angela (Alia Shawkat) after she was taken by Hamzad (Navid Negahban) at the end of the previous season.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of FX’s “The Old Man.”

When does “The Old Man” Season 2 come out?

“The Old Man” Season 2 premieres Thursday, Sept. 12.

How can I watch “The Old Man” Season 2?

“The Old Man” will be available Thursday nights throughout the season on FX. It’ll land on Hulu to stream the following day.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “The Old Man” are released weekly on FX and land on Hulu the next day. Here’s a full rundown on the schedule:

Episode 1 – Sept. 12

Episode 2 – Sept. 19

Episode 3 – Sept. 26

Episode 4 – Oct. 3

Episode 5 – Oct. 10

Episode 6 – Oct. 17

Episode 7 – Oct. 24

Episode 8 – Oct. 31

What Is “The Old Man” Season 2 about?

The second season of “The Old Man” picks up after the events of Season 1. Dan and his team embark on a globe-trotting mission to rescue Angela after she was kidnapped by Hamzad last season.

Who Is in “The Old Man” Season 2 cast?

“The Old Man” Season 2 features a number of returning faces including Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase. He’s joined by John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, Amy Brenneman and Navid Negahban.

