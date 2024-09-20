‘The Penguin’ Release Schedule: When to Watch New Episodes

“The Penguin” is ready to take us back to Gotham City.

The new HBO show spins out of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson. This time, the focus is all on the crime families of the city and how Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) – the titular Penguin – climbs the ranks of the city’s dark underbelly. The show has some confusing early-season scheduling, but we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the new DC show.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for “The Penguin” on HBO.

When does “The Penguin” premiere?

“The Penguin” drops its premiere episode on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch “The Penguin”?

“The Penguin” premieres on HBO but will be available to stream on Max concurrently with episode airings.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “The Penguin” debut on HBO but appear concurrently on Max to stream for those who don’t have the premium cable service. The first episode of the show premieres on Thursday, Sept. 19, but the remainder of the season will shift to Sunday nights. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Sept. 19

Episode 2 – Sept. 29

Episode 3 – Oct. 6

Episode 4 – Oct. 13

Episode 5 – Oct. 20

Episode 6 – Oct. 27

Episode 7 – Nov. 3

Episode 8 – Nov. 10

What is “The Penguin” about?

“The Penguin” spins directly out of the events of Matt Reeves’ 2022 film “The Batman.” The show takes place shortly after the events of the film and follows Colin Farrell – once again unrecognizable – as Oz Cobb as he scrambles for more power in Gotham City’s crime underworld.

Who’s in “The Penguin”?

Joining Farrell in “The Penguin” is Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

Mark Strong also appears in the show.

Watch the trailer