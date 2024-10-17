‘The Penguin’ Continues Heroic Run on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Oz Cobb is no hero, but ‘The Penguin’ has been a streaming champion for Max

Cristin Milioti in "The Penguin" (Credit: HBO)
Samba TV

Does America dig the bad boy? The answer, according to streaming TV viewers, is they at least want to watch a lot of them, as “bad boys” of one kind or another feature prominently in the top three most-watched streaming programs on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report. 

In first place is “The Penguin,” the Max series starring the fictional supervillain and Batman nemesis. The series has been a runaway hit for Max, holding the top spot on the streaming chart for four straight weeks.

In second place is the story of two real-life brothers and their infamous bad deeds. “The Menendez Brothers” is a Netflix documentary about the siblings convicted of murdering their parents.

