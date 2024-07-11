Murderous Nicole Kidman Drama ‘The Perfect Couple’ Gets September Launch, First Teaser | Video

Prepare to see Nicole Kidman and Eve Hewson in a not-so-perfect union. Netflix’s upcoming dramatic limited series, “The Perfect Couple,” is set to premiere globally on Sept. 5.

“Do you think it requires a kind of unconditional love to say married for 29 years?” a character asks Nicole Kidman’s Greer Garrison Winbury in the first teaser for the series.

The video then cuts between shots of a crime scene, people fighting and beautiful people in even more beautiful clothes as “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” ominously plays. “We never know what’s going on in someone’s mind, really. No matter how close you are,” Kidman’s Greer says in the teaser’s final moments. Watch the full clip above.

Based on the book of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, “The Perfect Couple” follows the story of Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), a woman who is in line to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. At first, Amelia’s woes are confined to a disapproving future mother-in-law — a novelist by the name of Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman) — and typical wedding day stress. At least that’s the case until a dead body turns up on the beach. As more and more secrets rise to the surface, this wedding day investigation becomes a saga that would feel at home in one of her mother-in-law’s novels.

Previously, Kidman has starred in TV projects such as HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.” As for Hewson, the Irish actress is best known for shows such as Netflix’s “Behind Her Eyes” and Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters.” They will be joined by Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”), Billy Howle (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”), Ishaan Khatter (“Don’t Look Up”), Meghann Fahy (“The Whote Lotus”), Sam Nivola (“White Noise”), Michael Beach (“Mayor of Kingstown”), Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and Mia Isaac (“Not Okay”). Liev Schreiber (“Spotlight”) and Isabelle Adjani (“Possession”) also star in the series.

“The Perfect Couple” comes from showrunner, writer and executive producer Jenna Lamia, who is best known for her work on MTV’s “Awkward” and NBC’s “Good Girls.” Additionally, Susanne Bier (“Bird Box”) serves as the series’ director and executive producer. Other EPs include author Elin Hilderbrand as well as Shawn Levy for 21 Laps Entertainment, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films and Josh Barry.