Netflix has revealed the cast for its limited series adaptation of Erin Hilderbrand’s “The Perfect Couple.”

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies,” “Being the Ricardos”) and Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan,” “Asteroid City”) will play the Groom’s Mother Greer Garrison Winbury and the Groom’s Father Tag Winbury.

The logline for the show reads “Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

Eve Hewson (“Flora and Son,” “Bad Sisters”) will play the bride, Amelia Sacks, and Billy Howle (“Under the Banner of Heaven,” “The Serpent”) will play groom Benji Winbury. Dakota Fanning (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) will play Abby Winbury, the groom’s sister-in-law, and Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus,” “The Bold Type”) will play Merritt Monaco, the bride’s best friend.

Rounding out the cast are Ishaan Khattar (“Beyond the Clouds,” “A Suitable Boy”) as shooter dival, the groom’s best friend, Jack Reynor (“Midsommar,” “The Peripheral”) as the groom’s brother Thomas Winbury, Sam Nivola (“Maestro,” “White Noise”) as the groom’s brother Will Winbury, Mia Isaac (“Not Okay,” “Black Cake”) as Chloe Carter, the chief of police’s daughter, Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” “The First Lady”) as detective Nikki Henry and Isabelle Adjani as recurring family friend Isabel Nallet.

Susanne Bier (“Birdbox,” “The Undoing,” “The Night Manager”) will direct and executive produce all six episodes of the drama series, which will start production next week. Nicole Kidman will also executive produce alongside Per Saari for Blossom Films. Author Hilderbrand will also executive produce.

Shawn Levy and Josh Barry from 21 Laps Entertainment as well as Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady from The Jackal Group will executive produce with Jenna Lamia serving as Showrunner and Executive Producer.