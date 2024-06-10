Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in talks to return for “Practical Magic 2,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay for the Warner Bros. sequel to the beloved 1998 film. Bullock and Kidman are expected to produce alongside Denise Di Novi.

The film, based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name, follows two sisters (Bullock and Kidman) who are ostracized in their small town for being witches. Along the way, there’s resurrected baddies and a third-act possession plot that culminates in a sweet story of femininity and societal acceptance.

The original film was directed by Griffin Dunne. Under the previous regime, Warner Bros. attempted to build upon the world established in the 1998 film. A prequel series titled “Rules of Magic” was in development at HBO Max, and was set in the 1960s that centered on the younger versions of Franny, Jet and Vincent Owens from the ’98 film. Franny and Jet were played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest in the film.

Bullock was most recently seen in “The Lost City,” which was distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film proved to be a commercial success at the box office, garnering over $100 million domestically. Kidman was most recently seen on the Prime Video series “Expats” and the Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness.”