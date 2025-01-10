‘The Pitt’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Max’s Medical Drama?

The cast of Max’s medical drama “The Pitt” is clocking in for their shift.

The series, which explores the everyday challenges healthcare workers face in a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania emergency room, was produced by John Wells (“ER,” “The West Wing”). R. Scott Gemmill will write the first episode and executive produce “The Pitt” alongside its star Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

All the drama in the first season takes place over a 15-hour period during one shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Hospital. Here’s everything you need to know about how and when to watch “The Pitt.”

Check out the full cast below.

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in “The Pitt” Season 1 (Max) Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the head honcho of fictional Pittsburgh-based emergency room in Pittsburgh Trauma Hospital. While Dr. Robby is still grieving over the death of his mentor, who died during the COVID-19 pandemic, he still has room in his heart for his mighty team of veteran physicians and fresh medical students. Wyle previously starred in “ER,” “The Librarians franchise,” “Falling Skies,” “Enough,” “Donnie Darko” and more.

Tracey Ifeachor as Dr. Collins in “The Pitt” Season 1 (Max) Tracey Ifeachor as Dr. Collins Tracey Ifeachor comes in as Dr. Collins, a senior resident in the ER who Dr. Robby depends on as a right hand — though the two don’t always see eye-to-eye when it comes to specific practices and decision-making. Before pivoting to the medical field, Dr. Collins worked in finance. Ifeachor previously starred in “Mayflies,” “Showtrial,” “Treason,” “Treadstone” “The Originals” and more.

Patrick Marron Ball as Dr. Langdon in “The Pitt” Season 1 (Max) Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon Patrick Marron Ball stars as Dr. Langdon, Dr. Robby’s left hand next to fellow senior resident, Dr. Collins. He’s a bit curt and often too practical when it comes to dealing with patients and their fates, however, he has the potential to become a successful doctor — if he can work on that attitude of his. Ball is a fresh face in the acting world, but his can be seen in NBC’s legal drama “Law & Order.”

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan in “The Pitt” Season 1 (Max) Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan Supriya Ganesh plays Dr. Mohan, a third-year medical resident takes addresses her patients in a compassionate and considerate, even with the clock still quickly ticking. While she moves a bit slower than others, the ER appreciates her heightened awareness of others and their feelings. Ganesh previously starred in “Nothing and Everything,” “The Principles of Pleasure,” “Spoiler Alert,” “Love Tooth” and more.

Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay in “The Pitt” Season 1 (Max) Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay Fiona Dourif stars as Dr. McKay, a 42-year-old second-year resident. The previous humbling experiences in Dr. McKay’s life have made her less judgmental of her patients’ issues and backgrounds. Dourif, daughter of actor Brad Dourif, previously starred in the “Chucky” franchise, “Don’t Look at the Demon,” “On Fire” and more.

Taylor Dearden as Dr. King in “The Pitt” Season 1 (Max) Taylor Dearden as Dr. King Taylor Dearden plays Dr. King, an socially awkward second-year resident who has experience working with military veterans. Even though she may be slightly off-key when it comes to social interactions, her skills in the ER speak for themselves. Dearden, daughter of Bryan Cranston and Robin Gale Dearden, previously starred in “Heartthrob,” “Sweet/Vicious,” “American Vandal,” “The Last Champion” and more.

Isa Briones as Dr. Santos in “The Pitt” Season 1 (Max) Isa Briones as Dr. Santos Isa Briones comes in as Dr. Santos. She’s an intern that’s already graduated from medical school, and she doesn’t mind letting the other residents that she’s done it all and seen it all, despite still being in her shadowing journey as a rising medical professional. Her brash and overly confident personality doesn’t always sit too well with the rest of ER staff. Briones previously starred in “Goosebumps,” “Lonely Boy,” “Takers,” “The Brown Soup Thing” and more.

Gerran Howell as Whitaker in “The Pitt” Season 1 (Max) Gerran Howell as Whitaker Gerran Howell stars as Whitaker, a fourth-year medical student who doesn’t quite display his years of experience. He lacks confidence and often beats himself up over past mistakes and doesn’t take losing a life very well. While highly intelligent and fully-equipped to do the job, the world of medicine may not be what he’s looking for after all. Howell previously starred in “Dracula,” “Ludwig,” “Freedom’s Path,” “Young Dracula Files,” “The Song of Names” and more.

Shabana Azeez as Javadi in “The Pitt” Season 1 (Max) Shabana Azeez as Javadi Shabana Azeez stars as Javadi, a 20-year-old third-year medical student who possesses all the qualities of an outstanding future physician. However, people often overlook her high level of skill and capability because of her youth. Azeez previously starred in “Metro Sexual,” “Birdeater,” “Fate of the Night,” “Run Rabbit Run,” “In Limbo” and more.