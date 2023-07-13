Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the summer boys are back in Season 2 of Jenny Han’s television adaptation of her beloved young adult “The Summer I Turned Pretty” books. Based on the second book in the trilogy, “It’s Not Summer Without You,” Season 2 drops July 14 with three episodes launching on Amazon Prime Video. Belly’s love triangle with Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) is far from resolved, as indicated last season when Belly expressed strong feelings for Conrad, but then kissed Jeremiah before ultimately ending up with Conrad again.

The official trailer for Season 2 debuted Taylor Swift’s “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” after a short snippet of the singer’s “folklore” song “August” to showcase how the second installment will jump back and forth between the latest summer and the winter before it that Belly spent dating Conrad long distance.

The first season, which boasts bangers all across its soundtrack, launched in a binge release, with all seven episodes available to stream then and there. Season 2 will unfold weekly after its three-episode premiere. Here’s what that means for the release schedule:

When does “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 Premiere?

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 premieres July 14 with the first three episodes launching that day.

What time is “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 streaming on Prime Video?

Jenny Han’s summer series officially arrives at midnight on July 14.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

After the three-episode premiere of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” the rest of the eight episodes will release weekly on Fridays through August 18. Following the inclusion of the word “Summer” in the title of each episode of Season 1, Season 2 features “Love” in all of its episode titles.

Here is the full “The Summer I Turned Pretty” release schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, July 14 (“Love Lost”)

Episode 2: Friday, July 14 (“Love Scene”)

Episode 3: Friday, July 14 (“Love Sick”)

Episode 4: Friday, July 21 (“Love Game”)

Episode 5: Friday, July 28 (“Love Fool”)

Episode 6: Friday, August 4 (“Love Fest”)

Episode 7: Friday, August 11 (“Love Affair”)

Episode 8: Friday, August 18 (“Love Triangle”)

Who is in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 cast?

Lola Tung stars as Isabel “Belly” Conklin. Christopher Briney plays dark and broody Conrad Fisher. Gavin Casalegno plays Conrad’s sunshiney brother Jeremiah. Sean Kaufman portrays Belly’s older brother Steven, and Rain Spencer plays Belly’s best friend Taylor Jewel. Jackie Chung plays Belly and Steven’s mom Laurel Park. Rachel Blanchard portrays Susannah Fisher. Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick joined Season 2 as the boys’ cousin Sky and Aunt Julia, Susannah’s sister.

Will there be a “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3?

There are three books in Jenny Han’s series, and so far, each season has included events that happened in the first two books, so a third season would make sense. Amazon renewed “The Summer I Turned Pretty” for a second season before the first season even premiered.

Watch the trailer