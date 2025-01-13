Subscriber Gains vs. Licensing Cash: What Peacock Could Learn from ‘The Umbrella Academy’ | Charts

Major media conglomerates often produce original TV series through their production companies, selling and licensing the content externally as a key short-term revenue strategy. However, the industry faces the challenge of balancing strategic licensing with the need to grow their own streaming platforms through exclusive titles to attract and retain subscribers — especially under the pressure of Wall Street’s ever-changing expectations.

To explore this trade-off, Parrot analyzed the potential value “The Umbrella Academy” could have brought to Peacock if it had been available there instead of licensed to Netflix, using Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics insights.

Produced by Universal Content Productions, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, “The Umbrella Academy” premiered on Netflix in 2019 and became one of its most in-demand shows, cultivating a dedicated fanbase.