Here Are All the Songs in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4

It wouldn’t be “The Umbrella Academy” without a soundtrack full of excellent needle drops, and Season 4 is no exception. The final season of Netflix’s superhero comic adaptation has just six episodes to wrap up the wild world of the Hargreeves siblings and their many apocalypses, but the short episode count doesn’t hold it back from dropping catchy song after the next — including one of the world’s most earworm-y songs of all time, “Baby Shark.”

This season’s soundtrack is also a little different because the episodes take place during the holiday season, meaning there are a handful of Christmas classics in the mix as well, from “Santa Baby” to “Carol of the Bells.” They even got the always-coveted rights to a Cher song.

If you’re looking for a handy rundown of the complete “Umbrella Academy” Season 4 song list, here’s a guide to all the songs in the final season:

Episode 1

“Facing You” by Ernie Rowell

“The Bad Touch” by Bloodhound Gang

“Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt

“Boom Swagger Boom” by The Murder City Devils

Episode 2

“Powered Up” by Cobra Man

“Baby Shark” by Pinkfong

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

“Winter Wonderland” by Lost Cat

“Carol of the Bells” by Bel Canto Choir

Episode 3

“Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barrett Strong

“Jump into the Fire” by Harry Nilsson

“Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves” by Cher

Episode 4

“End of the Line” by Ralph Carmichael

Episode 5

“Ahead by a Century” by The Tragically Hip

“Witch Stomp” by Guantanamo Baywatch

“Secret Agent Man (Live at Whiskey A Go Go, 1966 version)” by Johnny Rivers

Episode 6