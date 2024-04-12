Ana Navarro wasn’t even a little bit of a fan of “The Golden Bachelor” when it was airing, and she hated talking about it on “The View” even more. So, when it was revealed on Friday morning that “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting a divorce, the ABC host made sure to rub it in the faces of her cohosts.

Appearing with his soon-to-be ex-wife on “Good Morning America,” Turner revealed that, “We’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.” When the morning show hosts clarified whether that meant a divorce, both Nist and Turner confirmed.

When it came time to discuss the news on “The View” on Friday, Navarro was chomping at the bit for once.

“I want the first bat at this, because for like six months you tortured me every Friday and made me talk about this topic, which I can’t stand because I think it’s manufactured and a complete crock,” she said. “So, today I get to say: I told you so, I told you so, I told you so!”

The chant even came with a little dance, as Navarro laughed at her cohosts. Sunny Hostin was particularly bummed that she “fell for this nonsense.”

“Yes you did!” Navarro, who previously joked she’d rather be “thrown on the other side” of the border wall than talk about the show, chimed in.

According to Hostin, she thought that Turner and Nist’s age would mean “they knew better,” so their relationship could last. But Alyssa Farah Griffin wasn’t surprised at all. Lending her expertise “as a lifelong ‘Bachelor’ viewer and all the offshoots of it,” she argued that a divorce was pretty much inevitable.

“You don’t watch it to watch people find lasting love. You do it to see how the social experiment works,” Farah Griffin argued. “It’s filmed over six weeks. They’re dating other people. If you make it to the honeymoon suites, he’s probably slept with another person — or she — right before proposing to you. It’s bound to fail, but it’s still fascinating!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.