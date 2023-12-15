‘The View’: Joy Behar Pranked Ana Navarro by Filling Her Dressing Room With Photos of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Video

Navarro has made no secret of her distaste for the ABC dating show

The View

“The View” host Ana Navarro has made no secret of how much she doesn’t care about ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor,” so naturally, her cohost Joy Behar used that distaste to execute a holiday prank on Navarro this year.

To kick off Friday’s holiday episode of the show, the hosts hit the stage only to find Whoopi Goldberg’s spot filled with garland, candy, and more. Whoopi herself was befuddled, welcoming the audience to the show before immediately questioning “What the hell is all this?!”

Sara Haines quickly jumped in to explain that Whoopi had been “jingled” by her colleagues. Heading into the holiday, the cast and the crew have taken turns “jingling” each other, wherein they spread cheer by surprising each other with small gifts, funny surprises and more.

“Joy jingled me, and she filled up my dressing room with pictures of Jerry — Gerry, the guy from ‘Golden Bachelor,’ because, you know, I don’t watch the show,” Ana Navarro revealed as the hosts ran down the list of who “jingled” who.

Of course, for Navarro, it goes a little deeper than just not watching the reality dating competition.

During one Hot Topics segment where “The Golden Bachelor” was a topic, the host referred to it as her “weekly session of water torture.” Back in October, she even joked that she’d rather “be thrown on the other side of the [border] wall” than discuss the show again.

Among the photos Behar put up was Navarro’s Christmas card photo, but with Gerry Turner’s head pasted over Al Cardenas’ (Navarro’s husband).

Navarro also revealed that Behar’s “jingle” prank also included gifting her with ornaments “that are so foul” and inappropriate that they had to be censored in the photo and video shown on air of Navarro’s dressing room.

You can watch the full set of pranks by “The View” hosts in the video above.

