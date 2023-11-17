The women of “The View” may love the concept of “The Golden Bachelor,” and even the man himself after he appeared on the show earlier this year. But they definitely don’t love how much he’s cried on the show. On Friday, Joy Behar even compared him to former House speaker John Boehner.

Indeed, Gerry Turner has shed quite a few tears on show, often around the time he sends another woman home. And, for Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, it’s a bit melodramatic.

“He cries a lot, this guy. It’s like, it’s just a TV show, nobody died,” Behar mocked. “He’s always crying! He’s like in John Boehner territory.”

Of course, Behar mispronounced Boehner’s last name, saying it as it looks phonetically, and her co-hosts immediately pounced on her for it. But she shrugged it off, saying she and Boehner “go back,” so it was fine.

Once that was settled, Sunny Hostin did agree with Behar, but also took larger issue with Turner.

“He does cry too much, I find that a little bit unattractive,” Hostin said. “He was here, he was lovely, but he’s also said he’s in love with a couple of women, and now he’s in fantasy suites with two women, I think he’s making up for lost time.”

Meanwhile, host Ana Navarro still didn’t care about any aspect of the conversation, joking that it was her “weekly session of water torture” from executive producer Brian Teta.

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.