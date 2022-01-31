Joe Rogan released a 10-minute video defending himself and his podcast this weekend, as pressure mounts against him and Spotify over his COVID-19 content. But within that video, the host did have a small apology, and the hosts of “The View” welcomed it with open arms.

“I am going to do my best in the future to balance things out, I’m going to do my best,” Rogan said. “But my point of doing this is always just to create interesting conversations, and ones that I hope people enjoy. So if I pissed you off, I’m sorry. And if you enjoy the podcast, thank you.”

Host Ana Navarro admitted that hearing him use the actual words “I’m sorry” was both surprising and a welcome change of pace.

“You know, I’m so used to seeing these people who lie, and misinform, and spread conspiracy theories, double down instead of apologize,” she said. “Even though he’s not my cup of tea –I don’t listen to him, I don’t agree with him — I found that refreshing to hear the words ‘I’m sorry.'”

Sara Haines felt similarly, arguing that it’s important that Rogan said he intends to take steps to improve.

“I don’t endorse Joe Rogan, I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. It’s a three-hour podcast, I don’t know who has that kind of time anyway,” Haines said. “But in regards to this specific thing, I thought his apology was refreshing. Because he said ‘I can do better.'”

That said, host Joy Behar wasn’t too convinced, saying “Hasn’t he been also chastised and corrected and then he’s just goes back to his craziness again? I mean, I don’t know that he can be reformed.”

You can watch the full discussion on Spotify and Joe Rogan on “The View” in the video above.