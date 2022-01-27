Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Meredith Vieira and Star Jones Will Guest on ‘The View’ in February (Report)

As previously announced, “The View” is celebrating 25 years of intractable morning arguments between friends by inviting back former co-hosts to sit at the table, and three heavy hitters have just been announced for February, People Magazine reported Thursday.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Meredith Vieira will be returning to the show years after leaving. They’ll be joined by Star Jones, who has already shown up to guest this season starting last September.

Jones and Vieira were two of the show’s original hosts, sticking with the show from its launch in 1997 until both exited after the 9th season in 2006. Hasselbeck joined the show in Season 7 in 2003, and stuck around until 2013. She’s one of two successful attempts at a long-running conservative co-host for the show, the other being Megan McCain, who quit last year.

McCain has since been replaced by a rotating series of conservative guest hosts, among them former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love, Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Gretchen Carlson, Carly Fiorina, and Cameran Eubanks.

According to People, Jones will likely show up on the show’s Feb. 4 episode. No specific dates for Hasselbeck and Vieira have been made public.

When Season 25 premiered last September, it was the first time “The View” taped from its New York City studio since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. “The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and has been directed by Sarah de la O for the past six seasons.