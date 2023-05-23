The hosts of “The View” once again drew comparisons between Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas and GOP presidential hopeful Tim Scott on Tuesday. This time, host Joy Behar argued that neither man really understands systemic racism.

Behar’s comments came as the women were discussing an interview Scott did with NBC’s Tom Llamas, in which Scott said “what people really want is an optimistic positive conservative who has a backbone, but also believes that the best is yet to come. I don’t think you have to be a pessimist to be strong.”

Calling Scott “Professor Positive,” Behar said that he’s “hedging his bets” before likening him to Clarence Thomas.

“He’s one of these guys who, you know, he’s like Clarence Thomas,” Behar said. “Black Republican who believes in pulling yourself by your bootstraps, rather than, to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country, and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. And that’s why they’re Republicans.”

Scott officially declared his candidacy for 2024 on Monday, prompting moderator Whoopi Goldberg to call him out for using a “dogwhistle” of victimhood, and say he has “Clarence Thomas Syndrome,” after host Sunny Hostin argued that “He seems to think ‘Because I made it, everyone can make it,’ ignoring again the fact that he is the exception, and not the rule.”

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.