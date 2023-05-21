Donald Trump called out “The View” co-host and his former administration staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin for her disloyalty to him, calling her “a loser then, and a loser now.”

“Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left,” Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social alongside a video of Farah Griffin describing her admiration for the former president. “A loser then, and a loser now!”

In the video, “The View” co-host recalled her first time meeting Trump when she worked for former Vice President Mike Pence, during which he called her “Smiley” due to her large grin at the sight of him. Having worked with Trump a considerable amount since their initial encounter, Farah Griffin noted during the video interview that he is a “remarkable man” and “strong leader for our nation.”

Since then, Farah Griffin has largely removed her association with Trump, quitting his administration following the Jan. 6 riots, and giving her take that the controversial CNN town hall with Trump enabled America “to see who he is … a ranting, raving lunatic, who sided with Vladimir Putin.”

“Wow! Word is that they are revolting at the ‘View’ and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come. She tried to delete out her words, but we got them ALL,” Trump continued on Truth Social. “I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is.”

Representatives for ABC and Farah Griffin did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The 2024 Presidential Republican candidate also addressed his CNN town hall moderated by “CNN This Morning” co-anchor Kaitlan Collins, who will soon be shifted from mornings to a solo primetime gig, calling the buzzy event an “absolutely lovely Town Hall.”

After previously scoffing that CNN was “rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again,” the former president pointed to the night’s stellar ratings, which drew in 3.3 million total viewers for CNN — marking the network’s second most watched single-candidate town hall since 2016 — and suggested round two.

“One of their biggest ratings nights in years, & they are begging for mercy,” Trump wrote. “CNN, let’s do another one?”