Though he’s not actually a doctor or anything close to it, Elon Musk has some theories about C-sections. So, “The View” host Joy Behar has a suggestion for the CEO if he wants to try and weigh in: get the procedure done on himself. She’ll even help out.

Behar’s offer came toward the end of Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” as she and her cohosts interviewed journalist Kara Swisher about her new book, “Burn Book.” When it came time for one of Behar’s questions, she asked Swisher about the difference in personalities of the “good” guys in tech and the bad ones.

“Simply put, they’re not adult toddlers. Right? Essentially,” Swisher replied. “They’re grown-ups. Tim Cook, you don’t hear Tim Cook going on about Ukraine or cesareans like Elon Musk just did. And I had a cesarean, so I don’t want to hear his opinion about it.”

Behar readily agreed, chiming in with her suggestion.

“Maybe he should try a cesarean himself,” she said. “I’ll help. I’ll assist.”

Swisher didn’t clarify what exactly she was referring to in terms of Musk’s thoughts on C-sections, but, at the end of January, Musk tweeted that “heavy use of c-sections allows for a larger brain, as brain size has historically been limited by birth canal diameter.”

According to a study on the National Institutes of Health site, “cesarean delivery may influence infant brain development” but findings of the study were “novel” and “the impact may be transient because similar effects were not observed in older children.”

In September of last year, Elon Musk’s partner Grimes also said that Musk took a photo of her during her own c-section and sent it to family and friends, without realizing why she might be upset about that.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.