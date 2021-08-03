‘The View': Joy Behar Rails Against ‘Negligent, Homicidal Sociopath’ Ron DeSantis (Video)

Joy Behar is absolutely livid about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision to ban mask mandates, even in the face of exploding COVID cases in the state. And on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” she used some choice words to describe him.

To kick off the conversation, the panel of women unanimously agreed that they want children to be able to return to in-person learning safely in the Fall. So, given DeSantis’s ban, host Whoopi Goldberg expressed her confusion, throwing it first to Behar, asking “What am I missing here?”

“Nothing. Nothing. You’re just short of calling him a negligent, homicidal sociopath,” Behar replied. “Because that’s what he is. This guy — first of all, wasn’t he popular just a little while ago, silencing critics, no mandates for anything, covering up data, rescinding mask mandates? And now, 10,000 new cases yesterday, of COVID. 87 percent increase in kids under 12. And then this sociopath, this dangerous criminal, he tells schools that they will rescind funding if they insist upon a mask mandate.”

Behar then went on to speculate on DeSantis’s reasoning, claiming that the governor is putting lives at risk solely to help the longevity of his career.

“I mean, what is he doing? What is he doing?” Behar continued. “He’s risking the lives of children, children’s parents, their grandparents, anyone they may come in contact with, so that he can appeal to his white supremacist base and continue in his career, and get re-elected?”

Reps for Gov. DeSantis did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. You can watch the full discussion on “The View” via the video above.