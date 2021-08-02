Meghan McCain Retaliates After Mary Trump’s Appearance on ‘The View': ‘There Is No ‘Good’ Trump Family Member’

Meghan McCain is firing back after Mary Trump called the host’s choice to sit out during her segment of the show a lack of courage.

On Monday’s episode, Trump — the former president’s niece, who has long been outspoken against him — came on “The View” to promote her new book. In the process, she slammed her uncle for “using racism as a platform,” and noted that she believes it’s essential to have tough conversations about race. She then called out Meghan McCain specifically, for opting to sit out of this particular interview.

“It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me,” Mary Trump said. “But I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”

Later on Monday, McCain hit back, via her Twitter account. “There is no ‘good’ Trump family member to me,” she wrote. “Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f–k alone.”

There is no "good" Trump family member to me.



Just an hour earlier, McCain tweeted a gif from the show “Mad Men,” captioned “4 more days,” seemingly referring to the fact that she only has four days left in her time on “The View.”