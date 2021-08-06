‘The View': Meghan McCain Signs Off After 4 Years: ‘It’s Been a Wild Ride’ (Video)

It’s the end of an era on “The View.” Meghan McCain has left the ABC talk show after four controversial years at the “Hot Topics” table.

McCain’s last episode aired on Friday, where she and her fellow co-hosts — as well as guest and mother Cindy McCain — discussed her time on the show.

After a highlight reel of some of McCain’s most memorable moments on the panel, she took some time to thank “The View” cast, crew and audience for allowing her to “give my opinion and show my perspective.”

“I don’t know what else to say, other than, thank you all so much, again, for the privilege and honor that it has been for the past four years to work on this show,” McCain began. “It really has been incredible. It will be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with, the crew, the producers, everyone works so hard. And, honestly, the audience, giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective.”

“This has been a really wild ride, the past four years of my life, it’s been, honestly, the best of times and the worst of times, in all ways, on and off the show, and it’s been a really incredible, liberating experience,” she continued. “And I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you. So thank you all form the bottom of my heart.”

However, McCain would’ve been remiss not to allude to some of the more heated moments from her time at the show.

“And I hope that our executive producer, Brian [Teta], can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years, as much as I probably have,” she added to laughter from her fellow co-hosts. “Alright everyone, have a great day, and take a little time to continue enjoying ’The View.’”

Before rolling the montage, Whoopi Goldberg described McCain as “a co-host who’s never been at a loss for words since she joined the hot topic table four years ago.”

McCain’s mother also expressed that she is “so proud of Meghan.”

“I think she’s done a wonderful job. I love her independence,” Cindy said. “I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now.”

The crew also surprised Meghan with a video message from former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, wishing her all the best.

McCain joined the show in October 2017 at the behest of her late father, Arizona Senator John McCain. She announced her “Megxit” in early July.

“I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I’m here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here at ‘The View.'” McCain said in the episode.

In addition to a wide array of, um, interesting hairstyles, McCain provided one controversial take after another as the show’s designated conservative voice — from calling VP Kamala Harris a “moron” to claiming she’s more likely to die by homicide than COVID. She also made many a headline for clashing with her co-hosts, whether she was lashing out at Goldberg for cutting her off or getting into a shouting match with Joy Behar over Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“The View” is reportedly in no rush to replace McCain, although rumors have been swirling that Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly or Kellyanne Conway could be taking her seat.

As for Meghan McCain’s post-“View” plans, she is set to produce a Lifetime movie, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” starring Heather Locklear.

Watch Meghan’s farewell message below: