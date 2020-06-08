‘The View’ Takes on ‘Watershed Moment’ in History and America’s ‘Responsibility’ to Confront Racism (Video)

ABC’s daytime talk show returned from a hiatus and made a point to address ongoing unrest over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery

| June 8, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
Sunny Hostin

ABC

“The View” returned from a hiatus Monday and dove into the topic of ongoing unrest over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as every American’s “responsibility” to confront and condemn racism.

Sunny Hostin, a black co-host on the ABC daytime talk show, said, “This was a really difficult week for me and my family and for so many families, right? We’re watching people protesting police brutality and what we saw were police brutalizing those protesters, and in many instances, brutalizing journalists and their cameramen so they couldn’t capture their brutality.”

She went on: “What insulates my children and America’s children from this kind of violence? Nothing. It just seems to me that real police reform is so very important. We have seen the militarization of our police force.”

Also Read: National Association of Black Journalists President's Advice for Newsroom Leaders Amid Protests: Diversify, Listen and Support

Hostin said this “has to be a watershed moment” in America because “we have to be protected from those who are supposed to protect and serve us.”

Whoopi Goldberg  and Meghan McCain also used the phrase “watershed moment” to describe the unrest. Goldberg called it “an incredible chance to keep our eyes on the prize” while McCain, a white and conservative voice on the panel called it a “watershed moment” and said, “All of us have a responsibility to take a hard look at our responsibility confronting race.”

Joy Behar was more hesitant on whether the moment is a watershed one, saying she’s “been waiting 50 years for this.” Still, she admitted seeing Republican lawmaker Sen. Mitt Romney marching with Black Lives Matter protesters was “invigorating.”

Watch their conversation below.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
1 of 29

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE