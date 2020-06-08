‘The View’ Takes on ‘Watershed Moment’ in History and America’s ‘Responsibility’ to Confront Racism (Video)

“The View” returned from a hiatus Monday and dove into the topic of ongoing unrest over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as every American’s “responsibility” to confront and condemn racism.

Sunny Hostin, a black co-host on the ABC daytime talk show, said, “This was a really difficult week for me and my family and for so many families, right? We’re watching people protesting police brutality and what we saw were police brutalizing those protesters, and in many instances, brutalizing journalists and their cameramen so they couldn’t capture their brutality.”

She went on: “What insulates my children and America’s children from this kind of violence? Nothing. It just seems to me that real police reform is so very important. We have seen the militarization of our police force.”

Hostin said this “has to be a watershed moment” in America because “we have to be protected from those who are supposed to protect and serve us.”

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain also used the phrase “watershed moment” to describe the unrest. Goldberg called it “an incredible chance to keep our eyes on the prize” while McCain, a white and conservative voice on the panel called it a “watershed moment” and said, “All of us have a responsibility to take a hard look at our responsibility confronting race.”

Joy Behar was more hesitant on whether the moment is a watershed one, saying she’s “been waiting 50 years for this.” Still, she admitted seeing Republican lawmaker Sen. Mitt Romney marching with Black Lives Matter protesters was “invigorating.”

ANTI-RACISM PROTESTS SPAN GLOBE: After hundreds of thousands united in protest following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, the co-hosts discuss if this week of national outcry could be a watershed moment for civil rights. https://t.co/L8LvPaJsMX pic.twitter.com/RZBsaDamUz — The View (@TheView) June 8, 2020