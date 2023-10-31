Even after former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, there remains eight candidates running for the Republican party. And for Roy Wood Jr., that’s way too many. So, he has some advice for the GOP — use Marvel’s rollout strategy.

The former “Daily Show” correspondent stopped by “The View” on Tuesday to celebrate Halloween, and joked that both Congress and the White House could be considered Haunted Houses at this point. But, when asked about the current presidential landscape, he got a bit more serious (but only a bit).

“It’s too many people running,” he told Alyssa Farah Griffin bluntly. “We got to stop, in America, we got to stop lettin’ everybody think they got a chance. You ain’t got a chance.”

Wood also took issue with the fact that, even on the Democrats’ side, people are still throwing their hats into the ring, despite the fact that the election is already fairly close.

“How do you get to declare now for a job that you’re gonna get in a year, and you’re in charge of all of the military?! We need time,” he said. “I feel like, if you’re running for president now, we need like a buffer. Like, you know what’s embarrassing? The fact that I know more superheroes than I do presidential candidates. I can name more superheroes than current presidential candidates.”

Realizing that, the comedian offered Republicans a strategy shift.

“Part of that’s because we’re given time to learn all of those superheroes. Marvel does it right,” he joked. “They sprinkled them on us over the course of about 10 years. So, that’s what you’ve gotta — if you want to be president in 2035, you got to announce, like, right now.”

When Wood reiterated that he could name more members of the Avengers than he could name Republican candidates, host Ana Navarro offered to help with that, listing a few names for him — like “Dopey, Grumpy, Sleepy.”

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.