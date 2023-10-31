‘The View’ Hosts Celebrate Halloween With Disney-Themed Costumes – From Tour Guide Barbie to ‘Avatar’ (Photos)

The theme of the day was “When You Wish Upon a View”

As always, the hosts of “The View” went all out with their Halloween costumes on Tuesday, this year celebrating their parent network. In honor of the Disney100 celebration, the women hosted the day’s show dressed as their favorite Disney characters.

Granted, the episode started in a fairly spooky way. In the opening minutes, viewers were treated to footage of a horse strutting up to the studio, ridden by none other than The Headless Horseman — er, in this case, Horsewoman.

As the episode kicked off in earnest, it was revealed that host Whoopi Goldberg opted to go with the Headless Horseman as her costume. (Yes, the 1950s short film “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” is a Disney property that introduced the character).

You can see photos of the women in costume below.

the-view-whoopi-tour-guide-barbie
ABC/Lou Rocco

Whoopi Goldberg as Tour Guide Barbie

Though Whoopi started the show as the Headless Horseman, her actual costume came from “Toy Story 2.” She arrived on stage as Tour Guide Barbie.

the-view-joy-behar-cruella
ABC/Lou Rocco

Joy Behar as Cruella de Vil

Joy Behar opted to go as a Disney villain — but one of the more modern takes on her. Behar dressed as Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil from “Cruella.”

the-view-sara-haines-carl-up
ABC/Lou Rocco

Sara Haines as Carl Fredricksen

Sara Haines went for an incredible gender-bent costume this year, dressing as Carl Fredricksen from “Up.”

the-view-sunny-hostin-avatar
ABC/Lou Rocco

Sunny Hostin as Neytiri

Sunny Hostin took full advantage of the costume and makeup teams at the disposal of “The View,” and went all out with a costume from “Avatar.” Hostin dressed as Zoe Saldaña’s character, Neytiri.

the-view-alyssa-jasmine
ABC/Lou Rocco

Alyssa Farah Griffin as Princess Jasmine

Alyssa Farah Griffin opted for a classic character from the Disney Renaissance. She dressed as Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin.”

the-view-ana-navarro-mirabel
ABC/Lou Rocco

Ana Navarro as Mirabel Madrigal

Ana Navarro went for a newer character this year, but one who quickly became beloved. She dressed up as Mirabel from Disney’s “Encanto.”

Stephen Colbert Meets John Carpenter and Michael Myers the Late Show Halloween
Read Next
Stephen Colbert Meets John Carpenter – and Hurts Michael Myers' Feelings in Halloween Cold Open (Video)

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.