As always, the hosts of “The View” went all out with their Halloween costumes on Tuesday, this year celebrating their parent network. In honor of the Disney100 celebration, the women hosted the day’s show dressed as their favorite Disney characters.
Granted, the episode started in a fairly spooky way. In the opening minutes, viewers were treated to footage of a horse strutting up to the studio, ridden by none other than The Headless Horseman — er, in this case, Horsewoman.
As the episode kicked off in earnest, it was revealed that host Whoopi Goldberg opted to go with the Headless Horseman as her costume. (Yes, the 1950s short film “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” is a Disney property that introduced the character).
You can see photos of the women in costume below.
Whoopi Goldberg as Tour Guide Barbie
Though Whoopi started the show as the Headless Horseman, her actual costume came from “Toy Story 2.” She arrived on stage as Tour Guide Barbie.
Joy Behar as Cruella de Vil
Joy Behar opted to go as a Disney villain — but one of the more modern takes on her. Behar dressed as Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil from “Cruella.”
Sara Haines as Carl Fredricksen
Sara Haines went for an incredible gender-bent costume this year, dressing as Carl Fredricksen from “Up.”
Sunny Hostin as Neytiri
Sunny Hostin took full advantage of the costume and makeup teams at the disposal of “The View,” and went all out with a costume from “Avatar.” Hostin dressed as Zoe Saldaña’s character, Neytiri.
Alyssa Farah Griffin as Princess Jasmine
Alyssa Farah Griffin opted for a classic character from the Disney Renaissance. She dressed as Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin.”
Ana Navarro as Mirabel Madrigal
Ana Navarro went for a newer character this year, but one who quickly became beloved. She dressed up as Mirabel from Disney’s “Encanto.”
