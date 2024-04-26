Team Chance member Serenity Arce is taking things up a notch ahead of “The Voice” live finals.

In an exclusive clip of Monday’s episode shared with TheWrap, Arce — who received a four-chair turn while performing Sam Fischer’s “This City” during blind auditions — heats things up with an emotional rendition of Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”

The 16-year-old singer immediately caught the attention of coach duo Dan + Shay, who applauded her ability to put herself in the song, joking that she looked right at them while singing the lyric, “In two months, you replaced us.”

“I don’t know who hurt you, but my goodness, Dan and I are going to volunteer to go find whoever it was,” Shay Mooney told Arce, while Dan Smyers noted how the singer “sing[s] and perform[s] with so much conviction, and that takes a lifetime for some people to pick up.”

“You got a good one on your hands, Chance,” Smyers told his fellow coach.

“We see the hurt in your eyes, we see the angst in your eyes, and that’s what you have to do in this moment,” John Legend added of her performance. “It’s important that you make an emphatic statement on your own behalf and it was right on time.”

The singer clearly impressed Reba McEntire as well, with the country legend telling Arce she “checked off every box” of what it takes to make it to finals, including enunciation, poise and attitude. “When you gave us that look, you were serious, and you definitely need to go to the lives,” McEntire said.

That left just coach Chance the Rapper to share his critique with Arce as he prepared to decide which three artists on his team will advance to the live shows, which kick off on May 6.

“It’s so tough, because … you come and you kill it every week, and there were some big moments in the song that you went for or created yourself,” Chance said, pointing to her emotion and intentionality on lyrics. “It’s going to be a tough decision to make in the end, but you very much so deserve to be in the lives.”

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Voice” airs once a week on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC until the live shows begin May 6, and “The Voice” Season 25 will air twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes stream on Peacock the day after their airing.